Jason Waldron Sells 11,226 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

