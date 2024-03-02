Jason Waldron Sells 11,226 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 2,323,831 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,537,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

