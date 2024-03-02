Jayhawk Energy (OTCMKTS:JYHW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jayhawk Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JYHW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jayhawk Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,500 shares.
Jayhawk Energy Price Performance
About Jayhawk Energy
JayHawk Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, JayHawk Gas Transportation Corporation, acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids primarily from conventional reservoirs in North America. The company owns interests in the Girard Project located in Crawford County, southeast Kansas; and the Crosby Project in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jayhawk Energy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Jayhawk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayhawk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.