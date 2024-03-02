Jeffrey Francis Leger Sells 10,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total transaction of C$1,475,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$148.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

