Jennifer Newstead Sells 585 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94.

Shares of META opened at $502.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $504.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,438,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

