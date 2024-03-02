Joann Harris Sells 1,739 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,199,000 after purchasing an additional 320,972 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TPG by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 462,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

