John Bicket Sells 80,654 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,142.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $2,490,387.48.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Bicket sold 92,190 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,943,626.70.

On Tuesday, January 9th, John Bicket sold 86,974 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,837,961.62.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,161,227.95.

Shares of IOT opened at $34.97 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

