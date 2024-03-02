John Brydson Buys 25,000 Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

TSE OBE opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$753.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.90. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

