Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 169,592 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $739,001.69.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

