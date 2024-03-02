Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 169,592 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 73,241 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $739,001.69.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.