Karl J. Jorgenrud Sells 2,690 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $335.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

