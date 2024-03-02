Kathryn Haun Sells 1,758 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $368,142.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,025,878.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.1 %

COIN opened at $205.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 762.11 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $212.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

