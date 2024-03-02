Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target to $7.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 516,726 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 232,895 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.