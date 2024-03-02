Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target to $7.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 516,726 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 232,895 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What are earnings reports?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.