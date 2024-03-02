Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

FAN stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.24.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

