Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.