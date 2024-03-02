Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,870,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $13.78 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

