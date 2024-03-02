Kier Group (LON:KIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.80

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.66), with a volume of 1130358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kier Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.24.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

