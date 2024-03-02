Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 802,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after buying an additional 482,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.