Kurt Stoffel Acquires 8,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DAR opened at $43.67 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after buying an additional 213,763 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

