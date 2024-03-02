Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Down 11.9%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 96,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 54,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of C$42.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 263,900 shares of company stock valued at $263,900. 37.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.