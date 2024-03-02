Leah F. Belsky Sells 42,756 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 837,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,236.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coursera stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 536,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

