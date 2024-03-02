Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on uniQure’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

uniQure Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. uniQure has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

