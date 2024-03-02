LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 21.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in LendingTree by 106.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

LendingTree Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TREE opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

