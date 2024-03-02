Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $195,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $996.28 million, a PE ratio of -439.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.