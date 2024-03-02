Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $195,900.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00.
Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $996.28 million, a PE ratio of -439.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics
Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Dynamics
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.