Leslie V. Norwalk Sells 8,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NBIX opened at $131.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

