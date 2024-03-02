LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $115.00 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

