Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,816 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

