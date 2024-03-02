Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
