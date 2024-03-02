Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.70

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group
In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last three months.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.