Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.70

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,183,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

