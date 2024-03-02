Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Up 0.9 %

Lindsay stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNN

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.