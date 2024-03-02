LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $92.72 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.