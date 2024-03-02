MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 16,124 Shares

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.