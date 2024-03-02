Macy’s, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE M opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

