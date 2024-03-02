MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.24

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 259316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.89 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $214.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after acquiring an additional 398,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

