Mariner LLC Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.77% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $334.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

