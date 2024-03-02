Mariner LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.