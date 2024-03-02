Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.