Mariner LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $14,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,365,000 after buying an additional 545,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

