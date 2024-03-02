Mariner LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $743.75 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $651.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.