Mariner LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

