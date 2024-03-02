Mariner LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 49,547 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 219,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $63.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

