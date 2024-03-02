Mariner LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.55 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

