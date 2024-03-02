Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.