Mariner LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.36.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

