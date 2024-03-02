Mariner LLC Purchases 220 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

LPLA opened at $266.24 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

