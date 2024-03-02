Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $11,083,220 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

