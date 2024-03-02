Mark C. Thurmond Sells 3,644 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $170,575.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,754.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $32,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 891,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,539 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 208,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenable

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.