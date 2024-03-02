Mark C. Thurmond Sells 3,644 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $170,575.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,754.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tenable Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
