Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $93.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $157.25. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

