Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

