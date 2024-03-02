Matthew Charles Brown Sells 4,363 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $364,964.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.68 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -659.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

