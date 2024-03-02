MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MELI opened at $1,612.75 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,671.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

