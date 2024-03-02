Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 40.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.6 %

MCY opened at $48.42 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

